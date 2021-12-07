Morehouse School Of Medicine Gifts Every Student More Than $6k

Photo: Getty Images

Morehouse School of Medicine is giving to its more than 750 students in a major way, just in time for the holiday season.

The Atlanta school’s president, Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice emailed students last week to let them know a check totaling more than $6,000 would be headed their way.

“I am happy to announce that Morehouse School of Medicine will provide a financial gift of $6,300 to assist each of our currently-enrolled, degree-seeking students with additional academic, financial, and mental health support costs such as childcare, food, transportation, housing, and healthcare needs,” the email reads, per WSB-TV.

School officials said in the email they are working to get the funds in students’ hands by December 15.

The gift was made possible through the massive $2.2 trillion Covid-19 relief bill passed back in March 2020, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Morehouse School of Medicine received an estimated $56.4 million of the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year to support businesses and educational institutions amid the nation’s economic recovery.

Black medical schools and HBCUs overall have been launching partnerships and initiatives aimed at training and educating the next generation of Black healthcare and STEM professionals. A number of schools have gifted students financially and in other ways.

Just last month, Meharry Medical College in Tennessee awarded $10,000 to each of its 956 students.

