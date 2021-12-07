Entertainment

Erykah Badu Makes Her Relationship With Younger Beau Instagram Official

Erykah Badu‘s love life has been a hot topic for nearly 30 years — and some how, the soul singer continues to keep folks on their toes. Over the weekend, the “Tyrone” songstress took to Instagram to introduce fans to her new, younger beau, in an epic social media photo dump. She captioned the slide:

“Solar Eclipse Dump. Making room for many many many more memories. Right now , Moon covers the suns eyes forcing it to use other forms of vision. (Closes Eyes) I see you with my heart. I see you with my gut. Here’s to my GUY & Setting intentions, Breathing easy, moving in unison, finely blended family harmonics. Thank you . Thank you . Thank you . Happy to be here on this school called earth.. with you .”

After fans discovered that the guy in the photo, JaRon Adkison, is 27-year old, many took to social media with their critiques. Badu caught wind of the comments and clapped back via Twitter, saying:

“Why every time there is an article about a woman over 30 the journalists mentions the age ? “ Erykah bardu’ , 50 does the splits … e. Badu 50, had feelings …” It ain’t my birthday, or death day . So, What does this MEAN ? (my grill cold tho ).”

Like Badu, Adkison is a talented musician and Texas native. Rumors began to swirl about the pair being an item after fans spotted the songstress and her beau together at Martha’s Vineyard after she attended Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash.

No word on if the pair is officially engaged, but judging by the sweet photos — love is certainly in the air.

