Hulu Teases Travis Scott ‘Astroworld’ Doc And Gets Dragged By Twitter

It’s been less than a month since Travis Scott‘s fatal Astroworld Festival took place in Houston, leaving ten people dead and over 300 injured; and Hulu wasted no time telling the tale of one of the most fatal nights in concert history. On Wednesday, the streaming service announced their new documentary, entitled Astroworld: Concert from Hell, an attempt to break down the details of what really went on on that fateful November 5th evening. The synopsis for the doc read:

“Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime. But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.” Astroworld: Concert from Hell is now streaming on Hulu. — SAINT (@saint) December 2, 2021

It was reportedly set to feature interviews from festival-goers who attended the first day the festival, when the deadly crush occurred. However Travis Scott fans and Hulu customers were not here for the “tasteless” doc. Viewers flooded social media to express their disdain for the premature story, tweeting things like:

“Hulu making a documentary about Astroworld is in poor taste all around. People are still burying their loved ones. The legal cases haven’t even started. Great documentaries are done when all the facts are laid out. Not enough time has passed to fully discuss this.” – @lilaioli

“Astroworld victims haven’t been put in the ground yet, and the media already has a special on Hulu. We are in hell” – @Princeakeem_845

After receiving massive public backlash, Hulu has reportedly opted to pull the plug on the upcoming doc. Travis Scott nor his camp has spoken out since the star issued an apology following the tragic incident.

