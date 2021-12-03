Michigan School Gunman Wanted To ‘Murder As Many As Possible’

Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

New disturbing evidence has emerged about the accused gunman in the Michigan school shooting that took place Tuesday (November 30).

According to reports, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley went to Oxford High School with the intention to “murder as many as possible,” as written in a journal entry and recorded cellphone video police found in his backpack.

Police confirmed that in the video Crumbley recorded the night before the shooting, he states his plans to shoot up the school.

The shooting is being described by police as “absolutely cold-hearted” and “premeditated.”

Crumbley was taken into custody and now faces multiple charges including murder and terrorism for his fatal actions that left at least four students dead and several others wounded.

Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast told the judge Wednesday (December 1) that the footage of Crumbley unleashing the close-range attack on students was “horrific.”

Footage shows Crumbley going into a bathroom with a backpack and then exiting with a gun in hand.

“At that point, he deliberately aimed the gun and began firing at students. After students started running he continued to down the hallway pointing the gun and firing (at them) and firing in classrooms and at students who were unable to escape,” Keast said.

New reports also indicate that the gun Crumbley used in the shooting was purchased just four days before the attack.

Additionally, school officials met with Crumbley to discuss behavioral issues just hours before he opened fired in the hallway.

Reading about trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

