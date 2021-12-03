Cardi B Lands Groundbreaking Gig At ‘Playboy’

Photo: Getty Images

You can always count on Cardi B to be booked and busy.

The Grammy Award winning rap star, who recently made history as the first female rapper with multiple diamond songs, added yet another history making feat to her legacy. On Thursday, Playboy announced that the “I Like It” rapper will serve as the first-ever Creative Director In Residence for Playboy. She will also serve as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD, an upcoming creator-led platform from the company.

I run this shit like cardio. 💎✨🐰Today is a Playboy milestone: we couldn’t be more excited and honored to welcome our first ever Creative Director in Residence, the icon, @iamcardib to the family.

Photography by @tomasheroldhttps://t.co/9ElUwxUj5O pic.twitter.com/kFSgkF3Vhn— Playboy (@Playboy) December 2, 2021

Cardi took to Instagram to celebrate the groundbreaking announcement, sharing with her 116 million followers:

“Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it’s ME!!! Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together. I’m startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We’re going to have soooooo much fun

Ben Kohn, CEO of PLBY Group — the parent company to Playboy — says that CENTERFOLD has the potential to “revolutionize the creator economy just as PLAYBOY magazine shook up the publishing industry.” Fresh off of hosting the 2021 American Music Awards, Cardi’s big news comes just days after the star snagged yet another Grammy nomination for best rap performance with her single “Up.”

As for her new diamond status, Cardi B said of the win:

“Wow I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it. I’m forever grateful. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.” Diamonds are a girl’s best friend 💎💋 https://t.co/vjwVKsMCZA — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 30, 2021

CENTERFOLD is slated to launch in December 2021 and serve as a platform for creators. Cardi will provide artistic direction in areas such as merchandise and digital editorial.

Congrats, Cardi!