38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Announces Performance by Grammy® Award Winner Anthony Hamilton

Grammy® Award-winning, singer, songwriter and producer Anthony Hamilton has been announced as the entertainment for the 38th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. Hamilton, who rose to fame with his platinum-selling second studio album “Comin from Where I’m from” which featured the title track single “Comin from Where I’m from” and the follow-up single, “Charlene,” will perform at the upcoming Atlanta UNCF fundraising event. Nominated for 17 Grammy® Awards and winner of one, he is also known for the song “Freedom” from the soundtrack album of Django Unchained, co-written and sung as a duo with indie soul singer Elayna Boynton. His latest recording is “Love Is the New Black.”

UNCF is gearing up for a festive evening of excitement and—most importantly—an evening that will be safely orchestrated for the 800-plus guests who will attend at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis beginning at 7 p.m. The event will utilize electronic ticketing for the gala and include pre-registration that enables uploading of vaccine card/negative test results and wrist bands (no physical tickets) for entry. There will be hand sanitizing stations, tables spaced six feet apart, and guests will be required to wear masks.

“We want to provide our guests with the traditional gala experience while working to ensure everyone remains safe at the ball this year as we return to an in-person event. We will follow COVID-19 safety procedures, as advised, as we focus on raising funds for student support and continue to push the vision and mission of UNCF,” said Justine Boyd, regional development director, UNCF.

Hosted by the honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayor of Atlanta, the presenting sponsor of this year’s event is Georgia Power. Founded in 1983, the annual event is Atlanta’s premier holiday season social soiree gathering the who’s who of the city, including Mayor Bottoms; Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF; and event co-chairs Bentina Chisolm Terry SVP, Region External Affairs and Community Engagement, and Charmaine Ward-Milner, director, corporate relations, Georgia Power. Event honorees are Andrea Carter, Global Payments, and Charles Johnson, Trust Securities. Part of the event will also highlight a special tribute to baseball legend Henry “Hank” Aaron, and husband of the event founder, Mrs Billye Suber Aaron.

The host for the evening will be actress Lynn Whitfield. The event helps support area UNCF-member institutions including Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morehouse College and The Interdenominational Theological Center.

During the 2019 school year, 770 scholarships totaling $7,729,420 were awarded to students from Georgia. From its beginning, 38 years ago, educating students has always been at the forefront of the fundraising event’s mission. With the success of the Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball, thousands of students have a brighter future because of the support they have received. In the past few years, more than 800 students attending UNCF-member colleges and universities were able to get to and through college without the interruption of financial challenges.

During the past 77 years, thanks to the support of generous donors like those attending the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball, UNCF has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF actively supports 37 private historically Black colleges and universities and advocates for minority higher education.

Other event supporters are marquis sponsors Amazon, the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Chick-Fil-A, the Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Global Payments, Mercedes Benz USA, UPS and many others.

For more information, visit UNCF.org/Atlanta or call 404.302.8623.