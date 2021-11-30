Arts and Culture

Louis Vuitton Dedicates Upcoming SS22 Show To Virgil Abloh

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Louis Vuitton is set to honor the late Virgil Abloh by dedicating its upcoming SS22 presentation to the barrier-breaking designer who died Sunday (November 28) at the age of 41.

The luxury fashion house announced the show, entitled, “Virgil Was Here” through a short video and statement from Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, Michael Burke, who described Virgil as a “creative genius, visionary and disruptor.”

“It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Virgil was not only a friend, great collaborator, creative genius, visionary and disruptor, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our times. He paved the way for future generations. As a devoted supporter of his community through his charities and passions, he was an eternal optimist who believed anything was possible,” Burke said in the statement.

“In this same spirit, we at Louis Vuitton will proudly continue to celebrate his legacy with a final show in Miami, per his wishes. I am honored to have called him my friend. My deepest thoughts are with his wife, children, parents, family. and the entire community that was touched by his greatness.

News of Virgil’s passing sparked outpouring of tributes from celebrities around the world.

“My heart is broken Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones you’re with the Master now, shine,” musician and producer Pharrell Williams tweeted.

The show is scheduled to take place at the Miami Marine Stadium on November 30.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web