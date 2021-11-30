Louis Vuitton Dedicates Upcoming SS22 Show To Virgil Abloh

Photo: Getty Images

Louis Vuitton is set to honor the late Virgil Abloh by dedicating its upcoming SS22 presentation to the barrier-breaking designer who died Sunday (November 28) at the age of 41.

The luxury fashion house announced the show, entitled, “Virgil Was Here” through a short video and statement from Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, Michael Burke, who described Virgil as a “creative genius, visionary and disruptor.”

“It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Virgil was not only a friend, great collaborator, creative genius, visionary and disruptor, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our times. He paved the way for future generations. As a devoted supporter of his community through his charities and passions, he was an eternal optimist who believed anything was possible,” Burke said in the statement.

“In this same spirit, we at Louis Vuitton will proudly continue to celebrate his legacy with a final show in Miami, per his wishes. I am honored to have called him my friend. My deepest thoughts are with his wife, children, parents, family. and the entire community that was touched by his greatness.

News of Virgil’s passing sparked outpouring of tributes from celebrities around the world.

“My heart is broken Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones you’re with the Master now, shine,” musician and producer Pharrell Williams tweeted.

The show is scheduled to take place at the Miami Marine Stadium on November 30.

