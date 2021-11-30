Bill Cosby Could Face Jail Time As Lawyers Ask Supreme Court To Review Case

Photo: Getty Images

Bill Cosby is currently a free man, but that could change if prosecutors in the state of Pennsylvania have their way. A recent report from the Associated Press revealed that prosecutors are pushing to have the U.S. Supreme Court review a court’s decision to overturn his 2018 conviction. According to the report, prosecutors argue that the decision to overturn Cosby’s conviction could set a dangerous precedent for future cases.

“This decision as it stands will have far-reaching negative consequences beyond Montgomery County and Pennsylvania. The US Supreme Court can right what we believe is a grievous wrong,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele wrote in a petition obtained by the Associated Press.

Over the last 50 years, Cosby has been accused of sexual harassment, assault and rape by more than 50 women. Despite the number of allegations levied against him, he was not convicted of aggravated indecent assault. Initially, he was sentenced to three to ten years in prison, but his conviction was overturned in 2021 when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Cosby’s prior agreement prevented Cosby from being charged in that particular instance.

“I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence,” Cosby tweeted after his release.

“Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law.”

With that said, the prosecution has not proceeded with its efforts to re-incarcerate for the crimes he’s previously been convicted of.

“We remain grateful to those women who came forward to tell their stories, to DA Kevin Steele and the excellent prosecutors who achieved a conviction at trial, despite the ultimate outcome which resulted from a procedural technicality, and we urge all victims to have their voices heard,” Andrea Constand, the women who Cosby was convicted of assaulting, stated after his release.

Cosby nor his legal team have issued a public statement following this most recent development.

