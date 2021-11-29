Black and Inspired: Rashad Bilal, Troy Milling and More Talk Financial Literacy

Photo: Getty Images

iHeartRadio and Hyundai have teamed up on a new podcast to celebrate all things HBCU. On episode two of “iHeartRadio’s Black and Inspired HBCU Celebration, entitled “Show Me The Money” finance gurus Troy Milling and Rashad Bilal sit down with Founder and CEO of fintech company The Wealth Factory, Angel Rich and CEO of FUBU, Daymond John to discuss tools that will assist with financial gains, and how to make your money make money.

The financial savvy guests opened up about everything from entrepreneurship and education to financial literacy. The group shared basic-level information that can help many young people take care of their finances, starting as early as high school. Angel Rich shared:

“I would say pay your bills on time. That was one that I did not learn. I did not know that you had to actually pay your bills on time. I thought that, you know, if it’s due on the 15th, as long as you, like, got it in during the month, you know, within that 30-day period, that you had paid your bills. And that’s not exactly true. Paying your bills is 35% of your credit score. That’s why we created our product, CreditRich, to help people really be able to help understand that. And we specifically named it CreditRich because a lot of people just sit with a 700 credit score and don’t necessarily do anything with it.”

