Van Lathan, Bernice King and More React To Verdict Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial

The trial of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery has come to an end after nearly a month of jury selection, witness testimony, closing arguments and more. According to respected journalist Andreas Hale, Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan received the following news this afternoon:

Travis McMichael was found guilty of all nine charges including malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

Gregory McMichael was found guilty on eight of nine charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault.

William “Roddy” Bryan was found guilty on six of nine charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault.

The shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery has initiated protests, mobilized activists and even inspired documentaries. Given the high-profile nature of Arbery’s death and this murder trial, it comes as no surprise that the reading of the verdict triggered a worldwide conversation on social media.

“The next step is sentencing. But, for now, the family can rest knowing that there has been some semblance of justice being served. To be clear, there is no ‘happy’ ending to this. Just a little relief because Ahmaud Arbery is still dead and these three murderers are still living,” Andreas Hale tweeted.

“And to think without the video becoming public, and then viral, Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and Roddie Bryan would be home right now, having gotten away with murder. How many more are there?” WUSA 9’s Reese Waters asked.BREAKING: Gregory & Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan have been found GUILTY for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery! pic.twitter.com/gqq22MOU5k— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) November 24, 2021

Remember these men were found guilty for the murder of #AhmaudArbery because they actually released the video of the killing thinking it exonerated him. It’s sad that justice hung on the arrogance and sloppiness of 3 bigots — Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) November 24, 2021

the verdict won’t bring you back, but this shows the world — your life mattered 💙🕊 #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/Yb0OcX9YJy — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) November 24, 2021

Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today. But I hope that these guilty verdicts for the white supremacists who murdered him gives him and other ancestors some rest. pic.twitter.com/Nd30PoBvXz — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) November 24, 2021

Guard your peace, friends, as we await this verdict in the McMichaels-Bryan trial. A fundamental question of whether Black people are truly free in this country, or subject to the rule of any random armed white men is on the line. But deep breaths. #AhmaudArbery — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 24, 2021

#AhmaudArbery should be here. The McMichaels and Bryan are indeed guilty of taking his life for no other reason than for him being Black. I’m praying for and thinking of Ahmaud’s family, including his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, who in this moment, is still missing her son. pic.twitter.com/JNKCzfSXP8 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 24, 2021

The jury has reached a verdict in the #AhmaudArbery trial. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) November 24, 2021

#AhmaudArbery‘s mother is still without her child. Nothing can heal that wound. Sadness all around. But I hope this ruling sends a message. 💔 — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) November 24, 2021

That Mcmichael/Bryan defense team was SHAMEFUL AND VILE with a racism that the majority white jury did not buy! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2021

Wish we had better things to celebrate — Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) November 24, 2021

The legal battle for the three defendants is not over. In the first quarter of 2022, the trio will face multiple hate crime charges.

“Counts One and Two of the indictment allege that the defendants used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race,” a U.S. Department of Justice press release reads.

“Count Three alleges that all three defendants attempted to unlawfully seize and confine Arbery by chasing after him in their trucks in an attempt to restrain him, restrict his free movement, corral and detain him against his will, and prevent his escape.”

In addition, former Brunswick Attorney General Jackie Johnson is set to stand trial for her handling of the February 2020 shooting. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr alleges Johnson failed “to treat Ahmaud Arbery and his family fairly and with dignity.”

“Our office is committed to ensuring those who are entrusted to serve are carrying out their duties ethically and honestly,” Carr stated in September.

“While an indictment was returned today, our file is not closed, and we will continue to investigate in order to pursue justice.”

Her legal process will also extend into the new year.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

