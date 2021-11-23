Harris Invests $1.5 Billion Into Healthcare In Marginalized Communities

Photo: Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris is getting her week started off by making a major investment in marginalized communities. On Monday, the Vice President announced that the Biden administration would push $1.5 billion of COVID-19 relief toward the U.S. Healthcare system. According to The Hill, the $1.5 billion package will be geared toward underserved communities with a focus on addressing nurse shortages, doctor scarcities and overall Healthcare workplace gaps. To top it all off, it will support behavioral health providers in minority communities

“These awards are supporting the National Health Service Corps, Nurse Corps, and Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery programs,” a statement from the Biden administration reads.

“These programs address workforce shortages and health disparities by providing scholarship and loan repayment funding for health care students and professionals, in exchange for a service commitment in hard-hit and high-risk communities.”

This announcement comes on the heels of a report from the White House COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force. In addition to this $1.5 billion commitment, the Biden administration has also set aside $785 million to support organizations building confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine along with organizations that are working to fight the virus in marginalized communities. Together, these commitments will support more than 20,000 healthcare workers.

“Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, this funding will support over 22,700 providers—the largest field strength in history for these programs and a record number of skilled doctors, dentists, nurses, and behavioral health providers committed to working in underserved communities during a moment when we need them the most,” the statement continues.

To top it all off, $330 million of President Joe Biden‘s $1.9 trillion economic package will go towards the Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education. Keeping with the mission, the investment will expand the number of primary care physicians and dentists in underserved communities.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.