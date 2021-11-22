YMCA of Metro Atlanta to Host Atlanta Mayoral Candidates Runoff Forum

Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens to address pressing issues at Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA on Nov. 23

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta today announced it will co-host an Atlanta Mayoral Candidates Runoff Forum with the Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta at the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA in southwest Atlanta on Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. The event will be moderated by Karyn Greer of CBS46 (WGCL-TV Atlanta) and live streamed on Zoom.

Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens will provide the greater Atlanta community insight into some of the most pressing issues facing the city, including public safety, affordable housing and the coronavirus.

“The Y is committed to strengthening our communities, and we believe this forum will encourage Atlantans to engage with the final two mayoral candidates,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “We look forward to an insightful night of discourse.”

Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA, named for two important Atlanta leaders, has long played a crucial role in convening communities and neighbors around significant topics and issues. On Oct. 19, the Y hosted its fourth mayoral forum at this location.

“The Y is a place that improves our community and the way to improve the community is by voting,” said Andrew and Walter Young.

