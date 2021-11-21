Trevor Noah, Gov. Greg Abbott & More React To Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

A jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts on Friday (November 19) in the murder of two men, Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and injuring 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz last August.
Rittenhouse traveled across state lines from Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and joined the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Jr.
During the trial, Rittenhouse maintained he brought the gun to protect businesses and was acting in self-defense when he opened fire on demonstrators.
The trial has been highly-watched, as the months of protests, and cases of police brutality and racial injustice seen last year move through the court system.
Twitter erupted following the verdict in Rittenhouse’s case being read in court.
High profile conservative figures including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and Reps. Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrated the verdict on social media.
Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255
The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264
The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082
The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001
For more mental health resources, click HERE.
