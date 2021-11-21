Trevor Noah, Gov. Greg Abbott & More React To Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

Photo: Getty Images

A jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts on Friday (November 19) in the murder of two men, Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and injuring 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz last August.

Rittenhouse traveled across state lines from Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and joined the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Jr.

During the trial, Rittenhouse maintained he brought the gun to protect businesses and was acting in self-defense when he opened fire on demonstrators.

The trial has been highly-watched, as the months of protests, and cases of police brutality and racial injustice seen last year move through the court system.

Twitter erupted following the verdict in Rittenhouse’s case being read in court.

JUST IN: Judge Schroeder sentences Kyle Rittenhouse to come give him a big hug — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 19, 2021

This is America. — Cliff Albright (@cliff_notes) November 19, 2021

I have no words. This is disgusting. — Meena Harris (@meena) November 19, 2021

We had to beg for the life of Julius Jones yesterday meanwhile Kyle Rittenhouse will walk free today. This is not a flaw in the system, this is the design. — blackness everdeen 🐺🏞 (@traceyecorder) November 19, 2021

Tell me again there are not two kinds justice in America! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 19, 2021

But Trayvon Martin deserved to die because he fought back against an aggressor with no weapon. This is the legacy of white supremacy in action. https://t.co/ZzCMaDPmCt — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 19, 2021

This verdict is not surprising, family. We know where we are. Let’s walk and work together to shift this nation and world. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 19, 2021

What a terrible, awful truth about this country has been confirmed (again) today. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) November 19, 2021

Nobody is surprised, but that doesn’t mean outrage isn’t appropriate. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse will use a firearm again. The justice system just told him he has the right to shoot, kill and walk away. 🇺🇸 — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) November 19, 2021

NOT GUILTY: A white teenager got his hands on a semiautomatic rifle, showed up at a protest in support of Black lives, killed two people and wounded another, traumatized a community — and due to our lax gun laws and culture of extremism, no one was held accountable. https://t.co/FurOrExGko — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 19, 2021

Cops murdered John Crawford holding a toy

—Not Guilty Cops murdered Tamir Rice holding a toy

—Not Guilty Cops murdered Breonna Taylor as she slept

—Not Guilty Kyle Rittenhouse murdered 2 people at a racial justice rally

—Not Guilty The system isnt broken—it was built this way — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) November 19, 2021

I knew it. Kyle Rittenhouse is proof that white people can still break the law, carry illegal weapons, shoot and kill people, and get away with it in America by shedding tears and claiming self-defense. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 19, 2021

BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges. pic.twitter.com/MeWsYvl1TX — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) November 19, 2021

Guess it’s OK to shoot people in the street? Is this judge a fanboy or what?#KyleRittennhouse — Stoned Donny Jr (@LittleOrangeHa4) November 19, 2021

In the Rittenhouse case, the 13th juror was the judge. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 19, 2021

Not this bitch found not guilty!!!!!!!!!!! — City Girl. (@ThegirlJT) November 19, 2021

Crystal Mason, Black woman in Texas, gets 5 years in prison for casting provisional ballot on supervised release when didn’t realize ineligible & vote wasn’t even counted Kyle Rittenhouse crossed state lines to murder two people with AR-15 & is found not guilty pic.twitter.com/MOAg5j5162 — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 19, 2021

Rittenhouse was just found not guilty. American courts are in desperate need of overhaul. Justice is rarely found here. — Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) November 19, 2021

Rittenhouse being found not guilty is just another imprint of white supremacy. Murder with impunity. Double standards of justice. #BlackLivesMatter — Christine M. Slaughter, PhD (@cmslaughter) November 19, 2021

They found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. A reminder that a criminal system built on maintaining white supremacy and racial inequality will never deliver us “justice” from those who share its ideals, or treat us all equally under the law. — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) November 19, 2021

You know damn well that if Kyle Rittenhouse were Black he would have been found guilty in a heartbeat—or shot dead by cops on the scene. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) November 19, 2021

High profile conservative figures including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and Reps. Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrated the verdict on social media.

Kyle Rittenhouse ACQUITTED on ALL charges! May Kyle and his family now live in peace. Those who help, protect, and defend are the good guys. Kyle is one of good ones. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 19, 2021

NOT GUILTY!!!!!!! — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 19, 2021

Rittenhouse — NOT GUILTY! — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 19, 2021

This is bigger than Kyle Rittenhouse,. This is where the tide starts to change. The decent people of this country are tired of allowing it to be destroyed by thugs and miscreants. Your time is up!! #KyleRittenhouseIsInnocent — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 19, 2021

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

