Millions of Georgia Families Receive Fifth Round of Tax Cuts Today Thanks to President Biden and Georgia Democrats

Today, the families of 2.2 million children in Georgia will begin receiving the fifth installment of tax cuts from the Child Tax Credit program thanks to President Biden and Democrats’ American Rescue Plan — and no thanks to Georgia Republicans, who unanimously opposed the tax cuts. Senators Ossoff and Reverend Warnock joined Representatives Bishop, Bourdeaux, Johnson, McBath, Scott, and Williams to deliver one of the largest-ever single-year tax cuts for families with children in history, which experts predict will lift 171,000 children out of poverty in Georgia alone.

Across Georgia, these tax cuts are already helping families fend off eviction, pay utility bills and back rent, buy groceries and school supplies, and cover other expenses. According to the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, “The Child Tax Credit is also a powerful racial equity tool that would advance economic opportunity. It could lift nearly 700,000 Georgia kids near or above the poverty line, including about 470,000 Black children who are now able to access the benefits because it allows for refundability.”

“Today, millions of Georgia families will receive their fifth middle-class tax cut from the Child Tax Credit program thanks to President Biden, Senators Ossoff and Reverend Warnock, and Georgia’s congressional Democrats,” Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said. “As a mom, I know intimately how expensive it is to raise a family, and I’ve seen firsthand how these life-changing tax cuts are already making an impact for children and parents who need it most. That’s why it is so reprehensible that every Georgia Republican — from Brian Kemp to Herschel Walker and the entire GOP Senate field — oppose these tax cuts. Georgia voters will remember come 2022 that it was Democrats who delivered these tax cuts for middle-class families.”

