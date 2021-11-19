Hoop Dreams: Your Complete Guide To The Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off Tournament

Photo: Getty Images

Nearly four months ago, Chris Paul made another large commitment to historically Black colleges and universities around the country. The NBA star, who is a product of two parents who attended HBCUs, partnered with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to host the Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off in Uncasville, Connecticut. Televised nationally, the two-day tournament will feature Morehouse College, Virginia Union University, West Virginia State University and Winston-Salem State University.

“I appreciate the collaboration of the Basketball Hall of Fame and Mohegan Sun in hosting this inaugural event,” Paul said in a press release.

“With several family members and friends who have attended HBCUs, I know firsthand how important they are to our community and country’s future. I’m excited to offer an elevated experience to the players and fans.”

Four months after the initial announcement was made, the time has come for the tournament. Here’s a quick preview of the inaugural Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off.

Quick Facts

Who: Morehouse College, West Virginia State, Virginia Union and Winston-Salem State

What: Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off

When: November 22-23, 2021

Where: Mohegan Sun Casino

Why: Provide a larger platform to athletic programs at historically Black colleges and universities

How To Watch: Games can be streamed on ESPN+ for a subscription fee for $4.99 per month. Game tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Morehouse To Play In The Newly Launched Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off https://t.co/cb2hXw3am6 — Morehouse Maroon Tigers (@MaroonTigers) July 28, 2021

Morehouse College Maroon Tigers

Record: 1-1

Last Game: (W) 79-72 at Young Harris College

Scoring Leader: Kerry Richardson (11.5 ppg)

Assist Leader: Andrew Stewart (3.0 apg)

Rebounding Leader: Kerry Richardson (5.5 rbg)

#VUU men’s basketball got its first win of the season against Mansfield Univ. 70-61 at the Trojan Tip-Off Classic. Up next is the Chris Paul HBCU Classic. The Panthers will face West Virginia State University and will then face either Winston-Salem State or Morehouse College. pic.twitter.com/Mhs4fWDiAA — Virginia Union (@VAUnion1865) November 15, 2021

Virginia Union Panthers

Record: 1-1

Last Game: (W) 70-61 at Mansfield University

Scoring Leader: Kaleaf Tate (12.0 ppg)

Assist Leader: Tahj Harding (2.5 apg)

Rebounding Leader: Raemaad Wright (8.5 rbg)

M-🏀 | The Basketball Hall of Fame will host the newly-launched Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun on Nov. 22 & 23. The 2-day event will feature 4 HBCUs including West Virginia State, Morehouse, Virginia Union, & Winston-Salem State. 📰: https://t.co/6ZyWc9bTjv#GoSTATE pic.twitter.com/9HHNBEwX4n — WVSU Athletics (@WVSU_GoJackets) July 28, 2021

West Virginia State Yellow Jackets

Record: 2-1

Last Game: (L) 64-85 at Millersville University

Scoring Leader: Glen Abram (21.0 ppg)

Assist Leader: Jeremiah Moore (3.0 apg)

Rebounding Leader: Jeremiah Moore (8.7 rbg)

📷 by @timeoutsports__: Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul has created a new college basketball tournament! The Chris Paul #HBCU Tip-Off on Nov. 22-23 @ Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, CT. The televised 2-day doubleheader features #WSSU & other #HBCUs. pic.twitter.com/eL4s1kmGvS — WSSU (@WSSURAMS) July 29, 2021

Winston-Salem State University Rams

Record: 2-1

Last Game: (W) 75-65 at Clark Atlanta University

Scoring Leader: John Hicklin (17.0 ppg)

Assist Leader: Issac Parson (3.0 apg)

Rebounding Leader: Jon Hicklin (8.0 rbg)

