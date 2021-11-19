Sports

Hoop Dreams: Your Complete Guide To The Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off Tournament

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Nearly four months ago, Chris Paul made another large commitment to historically Black colleges and universities around the country. The NBA star, who is a product of two parents who attended HBCUs, partnered with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to host the Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off in Uncasville, Connecticut. Televised nationally, the two-day tournament will feature Morehouse College, Virginia Union University, West Virginia State University and Winston-Salem State University.

“I appreciate the collaboration of the Basketball Hall of Fame and Mohegan Sun in hosting this inaugural event,” Paul said in a press release.

“With several family members and friends who have attended HBCUs, I know firsthand how important they are to our community and country’s future. I’m excited to offer an elevated experience to the players and fans.”

Four months after the initial announcement was made, the time has come for the tournament. Here’s a quick preview of the inaugural Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off.

Photo: Getty Images

Quick Facts

Who: Morehouse College, West Virginia State, Virginia Union and Winston-Salem State

What: Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off

When: November 22-23, 2021

Where: Mohegan Sun Casino

Why: Provide a larger platform to athletic programs at historically Black colleges and universities

How To Watch: Games can be streamed on ESPN+ for a subscription fee for $4.99 per month. Game tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Morehouse College Maroon Tigers

Record: 1-1

Last Game: (W) 79-72 at Young Harris College

Scoring Leader: Kerry Richardson (11.5 ppg)

Assist Leader: Andrew Stewart (3.0 apg)

Rebounding Leader: Kerry Richardson (5.5 rbg)

Virginia Union Panthers

Record: 1-1

Last Game: (W) 70-61 at Mansfield University

Scoring Leader: Kaleaf Tate (12.0 ppg)

Assist Leader: Tahj Harding (2.5 apg)

Rebounding Leader: Raemaad Wright (8.5 rbg)

West Virginia State Yellow Jackets

Record: 2-1

Last Game: (L) 64-85 at Millersville University

Scoring Leader: Glen Abram (21.0 ppg)

Assist Leader: Jeremiah Moore (3.0 apg)

Rebounding Leader: Jeremiah Moore (8.7 rbg)

Winston-Salem State University Rams

Record: 2-1

Last Game: (W) 75-65 at Clark Atlanta University

Scoring Leader: John Hicklin (17.0 ppg)

Assist Leader: Issac Parson (3.0 apg)

Rebounding Leader: Jon Hicklin (8.0 rbg)

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web