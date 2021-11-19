Hoop Dreams: Your Complete Guide To The Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off Tournament

Nearly four months ago, Chris Paul made another large commitment to historically Black colleges and universities around the country. The NBA star, who is a product of two parents who attended HBCUs, partnered with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to host the Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off in Uncasville, Connecticut. Televised nationally, the two-day tournament will feature Morehouse College, Virginia Union University, West Virginia State University and Winston-Salem State University.
“I appreciate the collaboration of the Basketball Hall of Fame and Mohegan Sun in hosting this inaugural event,” Paul said in a press release.
“With several family members and friends who have attended HBCUs, I know firsthand how important they are to our community and country’s future. I’m excited to offer an elevated experience to the players and fans.”
Four months after the initial announcement was made, the time has come for the tournament. Here’s a quick preview of the inaugural Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off.
Quick Facts
Who: Morehouse College, West Virginia State, Virginia Union and Winston-Salem State
What: Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off
When: November 22-23, 2021
Where: Mohegan Sun Casino
Why: Provide a larger platform to athletic programs at historically Black colleges and universities
How To Watch: Games can be streamed on ESPN+ for a subscription fee for $4.99 per month. Game tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
Morehouse College Maroon Tigers
Record: 1-1
Last Game: (W) 79-72 at Young Harris College
Scoring Leader: Kerry Richardson (11.5 ppg)
Assist Leader: Andrew Stewart (3.0 apg)
Rebounding Leader: Kerry Richardson (5.5 rbg)
Virginia Union Panthers
Record: 1-1
Last Game: (W) 70-61 at Mansfield University
Scoring Leader: Kaleaf Tate (12.0 ppg)
Assist Leader: Tahj Harding (2.5 apg)
Rebounding Leader: Raemaad Wright (8.5 rbg)
West Virginia State Yellow Jackets
Record: 2-1
Last Game: (L) 64-85 at Millersville University
Scoring Leader: Glen Abram (21.0 ppg)
Assist Leader: Jeremiah Moore (3.0 apg)
Rebounding Leader: Jeremiah Moore (8.7 rbg)
Winston-Salem State University Rams
Record: 2-1
Last Game: (W) 75-65 at Clark Atlanta University
Scoring Leader: John Hicklin (17.0 ppg)
Assist Leader: Issac Parson (3.0 apg)
Rebounding Leader: Jon Hicklin (8.0 rbg)
