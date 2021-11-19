Family Of Elijah McClain Receives $15M Settlement From City

Photo: Getty Images

The city of Aurora, Colorado has reportedly agreed to pay $15 million to the family of Elijah McClain to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit.

According to CBS 4, multiple sources familiar with the case said the city reached the amount that was not made public by officials who said previously specifics on the deal wouldn’t be announced until things were finalized.

Reports of a settlement between McClain’s family and the city came out late October nearly a year after a civil rights violation suit was brought against those involved with his death.

McClain, 23, died in August 2019, days after being approached by Aurora police officers and injected with ketamine by paramedics after a citizen had placed a call to police reporting a man “looked sketchy.”

Those involved with the arrest –– including the emergency medical personnel –– were charged in connection to McClain’s death earlier this year.

McClain’s mother, Sheneen McClain, filed a federal lawsuit against the city, police officers, and paramedics in 2020. The city’s reported agreement with the family is the largest police-related settlement paid out in Colorado state history.

