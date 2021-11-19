50 Cent To Produce ‘BMF’ Documentary Series For Starz

Photo: Getty Images

The relationship between Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Starz may be rocky, but the two parties have locked in for yet another project. Deadline has reported that Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions will work together to produce a “companion documentary series” for the Starz hit show, BMF.

“The docuseries will offer an inside look at different perspectives from all of those involved, BMF — Blowing Money Fast,” Jackson told Deadline.

News of the BMF “companion documentary series” comes days before Jackson and company wrap up the first season of the hit show. With an eight-part run, BMF pulls in an impressive 6.5 million viewers per episode. Despite the success of the show, Jackson and Starz remain at odds. Two weeks before the season one finale, Jackson publicly called out the network for allegedly broadcasting an episode at the wrong time. He then critiqued Lionsgate’s attempt to sell Starz without notifying him. Despite his qualms with Starz, Jackson appears to be on board to continue his working relationship with the network.

“The success of BMF demonstrates a continued rise in fan demand and interest in the story of the Flenory brothers,” Starz President Jeffrey Hirsch told Deadline.

“We’re excited to dive deeper into the world of Black Mafia Family in this new project with Curtis, Shan and the teams at G-Unit and Jigsaw.”

In addition to his BMF documentary series, Jackson is also preparing to release the second season of Power Book II: Ghost later this month. He has also teased the release of Power Book IV: Force in early 2022.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.