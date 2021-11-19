Entertainment

50 Cent To Produce ‘BMF’ Documentary Series For Starz

The relationship between Curtis50 CentJackson and Starz may be rocky, but the two parties have locked in for yet another project. Deadline has reported that Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions will work together to produce a “companion documentary series” for the Starz hit show, BMF.

“The docuseries will offer an inside look at different perspectives from all of those involved, BMF — Blowing Money Fast,” Jackson told Deadline.

News of the BMF “companion documentary series” comes days before Jackson and company wrap up the first season of the hit show. With an eight-part run, BMF pulls in an impressive 6.5 million viewers per episode. Despite the success of the show, Jackson and Starz remain at odds. Two weeks before the season one finale, Jackson publicly called out the network for allegedly broadcasting an episode at the wrong time. He then critiqued Lionsgate’s attempt to sell Starz without notifying him. Despite his qualms with Starz, Jackson appears to be on board to continue his working relationship with the network.

“The success of BMF demonstrates a continued rise in fan demand and interest in the story of the Flenory brothers,” Starz President Jeffrey Hirsch told Deadline.

“We’re excited to dive deeper into the world of Black Mafia Family in this new project with Curtis, Shan and the teams at G-Unit and Jigsaw.”

In addition to his BMF documentary series, Jackson is also preparing to release the second season of Power Book II: Ghost later this month. He has also teased the release of Power Book IV: Force in early 2022.

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

