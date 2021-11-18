Media Vet Adell Henderson Joins Real Times Media as Content & Programming VP

DETROIT – Real Times Media (RTM) welcomes Adell Henderson as Vice President of Multimedia Content and Programming. Adell is a multimedia professional with over 25 years of experience including stints with Black media powerhouses such as Black Entertainment Television (BET) and the trailblazing Black men’s publication, KING Magazine. In his role with RTM, he will spearhead program ideation, digital network strategy, and lead the company’s production arm, Studio 1452.

“Adell is a true maverick and a trailblazer in the Black media space. As we continue to re-imagine our company, he is exactly the type of creative energy we need. His extensive media background, particularly in the entertainment industry, will be vital for growing our national reach and impact. I am proud of what we are building and look forward to incorporating Adell’s leadership and creativity,” said Real Times Media CEO Hiram Jackson.

Adell said joining RTM was an easy decision. “Real Times Media is a one-stop shop for all things that pique my interest in content creation, marketing, and serving the African American community. The plans we have in place to aggressively expand the RTM brand made joining the team a no-brainer.”

While at Black Entertainment Television (BET), Adell coordinated with senior staff to produce original content for Being Mary Jane, Second Generation Wayans and TD Jakes Presents: Mind Body and Soul. He also captured behind-the-scenes footage for network and digital distribution for The Game, Sunday Best, Apollo Live, Let’s Stay Together, Reed Between the Lines and The Mo’Nique Show.

As media director at 3815 Media, Inc. he led creative direction programming, ranging from services on podcasts, digital, social media, and radio stations. Previously, Adell was also a founding editor for men’s lifestyle publication KING Magazine, as well as automotive lifestyle publication RIDES Magazine.

Adell graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal communications.

ABOUT REAL TIMES MEDIA

Real Times Media (RTM) was established in 2003, but its legacy stretches back over 100 years. As the parent company to five of the country’s most respected Black-owned news organizations, the Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine, the Chicago Defender, the Michigan Chronicle, and the New Pittsburgh Courier, RTM remains committed to delivering quality news, events, and entertainment for African American audiences.

In addition to its news organization, RTM is the parent company of Who’s Who In Black, a business lifestyle brand focused on live and virtual programming, RTM360°, a cultural marketing communications consultancy, Studio 1452, the company’s digital content creation arm, and RTM Digital Studios, an unparalleled archive of historical photographs, videos, and film clips of the African American experience available through licensing for advertising, marketing, publishing, and film initiatives.