J. Cole Joins Kim Kardashian In Fight To Stop Execution Of Death Row Inmate

J. Cole has spoken out against the wrongful execution of Oklahoma Death Row inmate Julius Jones. In a series of tweets, the Dreamville pledged his support to save Jones in the face of “overwhelming” evidence to support his innocence. Cole chimed in the social media conversation, which was ignited by Kim Kardashian, who has made several attempts to help halt Jones’ execution.

Cole tweeted:

“Read this please. Then share. Oklahoma is a day away from executing a man. The evidence that this man is innocent is overwhelming. So much so that the state parole board recommended to the governor that he not be executed. with 1 day left of his life, the governor hasn’t acted.”

After one Twitter follower asked if there was something practical they could do to support Jones, Cole responded with a call to action post:

“Thanks 4 asking. I’m doing this today.”

41-year old Julius Jones is on death row for the July 1999 murder of Paul Howell, an insurance executive who was shot in the driveway of his parents’ home in Edmond, Oklahoma. Jones says he’s innocent and that he was set up by the actual shooter, who was an acquaintance of his at the time of the shooting.

Fans, family and supporters have been trying for years to get Jones free from behind bars. Over 6 million people have signed a petition for his wrongful execution to be halted, while The Innocence Project has fully outlined evidence to support his innocence. Budding lawyer, Kim Kardashian has done her part in keeping followers up to date with the touching case. She recently tweeted:

“I want to give u all an update on Julius Jones. We are all anxiously awaiting a decision from Governor Stitt. He can choose to accept the recommendation (for a 2nd time) from the Parole Board, to grant Julius Clemency/Life w. the possibility of parole or have him executed Thursday the 18th.”

Julius Jones’ execution is scheduled for Thursday, November 18th.

