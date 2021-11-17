Travis McMichael Takes the Stand to Defend Murder of Ahmaud Arbery

In a surprise move today in the trial of three white men charged in the murder of Ahmuad Arbery in Brunswick, GA, defense attorneys called Arbery’s killer Travis McMichael to the stand as its first witness.

Travis McMichael, who chased and shot Arbery twice at close range with a shotgun, said he wanted to tell his side of the story, which has been witnessed by millions of Americans in video of the tragic killing of the unarmed 24-year-old black man who was stopped while jogging by McMicahels and his father, Gregory McMichaels. The disturbing video was shot by another co-defendant in the William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. who accompanied the McMichaels in a second vehicle as the three patrolled the neighborhood for suspicious persons or activities.

Arbery was killed by Travis McMichael on Feb. 23, 2020, but the three involved in the slaying were not arrested until the disturbing video was made public in May of that year.

On the stand Travis McMichael, discussed his training on approaching, detaining and de-escalating encounters with boaters while a member of the US Coast Guard. The self-appointed enforcer and quasi-community protector appeared docile on the stand as he exchanged polite quips with his defense attorney.

Travis McMichael allegedly shouted racial slurs at Arbery as he lay dying on the ground at McMicahels’ feet.

Updates will me made available throughout the course of the defense proceedings.