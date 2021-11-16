New Trial Date Set For Cop Who Shot Atatiana Jefferson

Photo: Getty Images

The former cop charged with the murder of Atatiana Jefferson got a new trial date following a series of delays.

Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth officer who opened fire on Jefferson in the late hours of October 12, 2019, will appear in court on murder charges starting January 10, 2022.

According to WFAA, Dean’s trial was originally set to begin today (November 16), but was pushed back to next year.

It’s been more than two years since a neighbor called police to perform a wellness check at Jefferson’s residence after they noticed the door opened late at night. Jefferson, 28, was playing video games with her nephew when Dean walked into the backyard.

Jefferson heard the noise, grabbed her gun, and went to look outside when Dean shot her through a window. She died at the scene.

Dean faces murder charges and did not give law enforcement investigators a reason for why he opened fire on Jefferson. A warrant for his arrest states the former cop didn’t announce himself as police before pulling the trigger.

He resigned from the Fort Worth Department before he could be terminated.

Jefferson’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit and called on the nation’s leaders to do more about police brutality against Black Americans.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

