Vaccination Gift Card Program Resumes in Fulton County

Vaccination Gift Card Incentive Program Resumes in Fulton County

Gift cards to be offered to those receiving first and second doses at some locations

Beginning Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021 through Saturday, December 4, 2021, Fulton County residents will be eligible to receive $100 gift cards after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine at select sites. The incentive is available only to Fulton County residents, ages 5 and up, seeking their first or second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination gift card incentives will be funded by Fulton County using American Rescue Plan Act funding, and offered to Fulton County residents at three vaccination sites operated through the Fulton County Board of Health and the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency.

Vaccination locations include:

• 5710 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park, GA 30349

• 4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta GA 30305

• Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center (formerly the Aviation Community Cultural Center), 3900 Aviation Circle, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30336

All sites will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 404-613-8150 or by following this link: https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/.

For more information go to www.fultoncountyga.gov/covidvaccine

The Fulton County Board of Health provides a variety of services that help protect residents from health threats, increase access to health services to improve health outcomes, and provide information that assists Fulton County citizens in living healthier lives. For more information on the Fulton County Board of Health, visit http://www.fultoncountyboh.org