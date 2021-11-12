‘Monster’s Ball’ Actor Coronji Calhoun Sr. Dies At 30

Photo: Instagram @coronji

Coronji Calhoun Sr., known for his role as Halle Berry‘s son in Monster’s Ball, died at the age of 30.

According to reports, the former child actor died on October 13 from congestive heart failure. His family confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that both Halle Berry and Monster’s Ball producer, Lee Daniels, donated $3,394 each to the GoFundMe started following his death.

Coronji’s mother, Theresa Bailey, “did not have any life insurance policy on him” and started the GoFundMe page to help “give Coronji a sacred celebration of life.” Bailey updated the fundraiser message to say that the donations, including those from Berry and Daniels, helped decrease the financial burden of the funeral expenses.

“We are blown away by the outpouring of love the community and Coronji’s adopted family has shown during our process of grief,” Bailey wrote.

“As we close this chapter, we ask that in your remembrance of him you remember to love your neighbor as yourself,” she continued. “Because that is was Coronji did for his entire community.”

Coronji was just 10 years old when he starred alongside Halle Berry in what would give her a historic win at the Oscars in 2002. In addition to Berry, Sean “Diddy” Combs played Coronji’s father who was on death row. Billy Bob Thornton played as the prison guard who assisted in the execution.

