Terrence J Escapes Home Invasion Attempt, Says Suspects Shot A Gun At Him

Photo: Getty Images

Terrence J saved his own life on Wednesday after escaping a home invasion robbery attempt. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the actor/ TV host was pulling into his driveway in Sherman Oaks around 3 AM when a silver Jeep Cherokee pulled up beside him, with four men inside — one of whom ordered Terrence out of his car.

When Terrence denied their request, he sped off in his car as suspects followed behind him and fired shots at his vehicle. Fortunately, the “Think Like A Man” actor didn’t get hit. He was able to flag down California highway patrol which reportedly cause the Jeep to speed off in another direction. Shortly after, Terrence filed an official report for assault with a deadly weapon, and police are currently investigating.

Terrence has yet to speak out regarding the incident, which comes just days after Los Angeles police issued a statement to local residents, warning a recent trend known as “follow home robberies” in which burglars will silently follow citizens home from areas such as Melrose and the jewelry district in an attempt to rob them of recently purchased goods or to enter their home in attempt to rob them. According to a recent crime report, some home invaders might have been in your home before as a delivery person, installer or repair vendor.

Terrence’s attempted robbery comes just weeks after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsly was held at gunpoint inside her Encino home. Both stories are still developing.