AWARE for All-Atlanta Forum to Address Importance of Clinical Trial Diversity

The COVID-19 pandemic’s disproportionate impact on racial and ethnic minorities has raised the urgency to increase clinical trial participation among these historically marginalized communities with hopes of reducing health disparities on a broader basis. In support of this effort, the Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) is hosting AWARE for All-Atlanta. This free, three-day virtual event will bring together health educators and clinical trial participants to share the benefits of clinical research, and the vital role trials play in advancing healthcare.

Held November 16th-18th, from 6-7pm EST each night, the forum will answer key questions about the clinical trials process, what to expect as a participant, and the benefits and risks of participation. The forum is tailored for the Atlanta community, featuring local clinical trial participants, healthcare professionals, and organizations.

“Research should be the next step in the healthcare process, not a daunting process. Access to clinical trials is access to healthcare. To ensure the comfort level of diverse communities in clinical research, we need to increase the diversity of individuals working within all facets of healthcare as a whole,” said Melissa Hardman, Founder & CEO, Faces of Research LLC.

The AWARE for All event series has been crucial in driving attention to clinical research via common medical conditions, with a goal of reaching a diverse population to advance research and quality of care. The AWARE for All-Atlanta forum is the fifth of the 2021 AWARE for All programs.

As part of the virtual event, an Informational Exhibit Center will feature over 30 organizations sharing resources, a Health & Wellness pavilion, and a theater with short educational videos about clinical trials. Exhibitors include Pfizer, Biogen, Janssen, Otsuka, IQVIA, CSL Behring, EMD Serono, WCG, Novartis, and Genentech. Visitors can also connect with Atlanta-based organizations such as SisterLove, RedMoon Project, iResearch Atlanta, Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance, Diabetes Association of Atlanta, and many more.

To register for the Atlanta event visit: https://www.ciscrp.org/event/aware-for-all-atlanta-virtual-event/.