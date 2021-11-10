Testimony Shows Man Charged With Killing Ahmaud Arbery Changed His Story

Photo: Getty Images

The man who initiated the chase that killed Ahmaud Arbery was the focus of Tuesday’s proceedings at the Glynn County courthouse. ABC News reports that testimony from latest day of court proceedings shows Greg McMichael changed his account of what happened when speaking to a Glynn County detective on February 23, 2020. Testimony reportedly shows that McMichael initially wanted to confront Arbery because assumed that he was “breaking in all these houses out here.”

“Well, he makes frequent trips to the neighborhood and gets caught on video cameras every third or fourth night breaking into places and no one’s been able to catch him,” McMichael told Glynn County police Officer Jeff Brandeberry on February 23, 2020, according to ABC News.

After speaking to Brandeberry at the scene of the shooting, McMichael told detective Parker Marcy that he suspected Arbery of only breaking into one home. Furthermore, the home that McMichael accused him of breaking into was under constructions with no doors or windows. ABC News reports that Marcy added to her statement by confirming that she had never seen Arbery take anything from the home that was under construction.

“Do you see him take anything or steal anything from this location?” prosecutor Linda Dunikoski asked, according to ABC News.

“No ma’am,” Darcy answered.

After Marcy gave her recollection of what took place, Dunikoski asked her to read the transcript of an interview in which McMichael confirmed that he had never seen Arbery steal anything.

“You know, not that I recall,” McMichael said, according to the transcript.

“I don’t think the guy has actually stolen anything out of there, or if he did it was early in the process. But he keeps going back over and over again to this damn house.”

Despite this knowledge, McMichael called on his son, Travis, and William “Roddy” Bryan to help track down Arbery on February 23, 2020 after nearby residents claim they saw him in the unfinished home. Ultimately, this chase led to Arbery’s death and this ongoing murder trial.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

