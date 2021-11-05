Kanye West Says He Regrets Signing Big Sean, Slams Drake & Kamala Harris

Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West let it all out during his appearance on Drink Champs with NORE and DJ EFN on Thursday. In his first interview since dropping DONDA back in August, Ye drank, smoked and dished on everything from beefing with Drake, his thoughts on Kamala Harris and Big Sean leaving his GOOD Music label.

When asked which of his label signees he preferred — Pusha T or Big Sean — the Grammy Award winning rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye’, told the hosts that the worst thing he ever did was sign Big Sean.

Kanye West says signing Big Sean was his worst mistake, calls him a “sellout” 😬 “When I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean” pic.twitter.com/5VpaSJw7Q8 — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) November 5, 2021

Kanye shared:

“Oh I love this. Let me tell you. I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean.’ I know this man’s mama. I’ve changed this man’s family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life, and that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them, and I need their apologies.”

Big Sean wasted no time hopping on social media to defend himself against his now former mentor. The Detroit rapper tweeted:

“I just got asked to be on the next Drink Champs so I’m assuming Ye talkin crazy. Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest. I can’t wait to go on drink champs now!!!”

Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest 😂 pic.twitter.com/xUJNlolKf0 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021

I can’t wait to go on drink champs now!!! — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021

But the rant didn’t stop there. When asked about his beef with Drake, who he went head to head against over the Summer after both stars planned to drop their album on the same day, Kanye said:

“Drake don’t do like an outright diss song where it’s a headshot, he’s gonna set it up like war. When people went to go get Hitler, they didn’t go straight for Hitler, they set up fake tanks, they set up this. So he gonna do stuff like live five blocks down the street from you. He gonna go DM every single girl in your family. Every girl around your family. All your n****** girls.”

Kanye Talks Drake Beef pic.twitter.com/PulhrDXEJR — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) November 5, 2021

As for Kamala Harris, the “Jail” rapper, who ran from President in 2020, joked about his former Democratic opponent:

“You know Pusha [T] voted Democrat—voted for Kamala—we ain’t seen her since the election either. They got 94 of the black female vote you would have thought Drake was running.”

See what else Kanye West had to say about Kim Kardashian, Trump and more in the full interview below.