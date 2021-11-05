GDA Urges Consumers to Check Their Freezers for Fisherman’s Wharf Cooked Shrimp

The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) is alerting Georgia consumers to the recall of Fisherman’s Wharf brand shrimp, for potential health risk due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Georgia consumers should check their freezers for the following product:

Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen – 16-20 count 16 oz. bag, UPC: 2114003262 with best by date of 04/05/2023 – Product of Vietnam.

This product was sold at all Harveys, Fresco Y Mas, and Winn-Dixie locations.

Southeastern Grocers initiated a voluntary recall of this product after being notified of a positive Listeria monocytogenes test result. The sample was obtained through routine retail surveillance sampling conducted by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, no illnesses have been reported.

Please dispose of this product or return to your nearest store for a full refund. Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

To view a comprehensive list of food and feed recalls affecting Georgia, please visit www.agr.georgia.gov/recalls.aspx. If this recall expands or additional details become available, the website will provide the most up-to-date information.