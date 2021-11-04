TJ Holmes Breaks Down During Tribute To Atlanta News Anchor Jovita Moore

Photo: Getty Images

Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes broke down during an emotional tribute to his friend, the late Jovita Moore.

Moore was a beloved Atlanta news anchor who died Thursday (October 28) at the age of 54 after battling brain cancer for several months. The New York native began her award-winning journalism career in Arkansas before moving to Atlanta to join ABC affiliate WSB-TV in 1998.

Holmes was nearly unable to finish reading the announcement of her death on the air Monday (November 1) before the tears began to fall.

“From our ABC News family, we are remembering Jovita Moore this morning, a beloved anchor at ABC affiliate WSB-TV in Atlanta,” Holmes began reading, but his voice faltered as he continued the segment.

“I’m sorry. I moved to Atlanta as a CNN anchor and she took me in,” Holmes said. “That woman is special.”

This morning we pay tribute to the life and legacy of @WSBTV anchor Jovita Moore. pic.twitter.com/U0HfWNG8Ss — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 1, 2021

Holmes’ GMA co-host Robin Roberts joined in remembering Moore.

“Nothing to apologize for,” Roberts said. “It was special when she would come and visit us here in the studio, and I absolutely agree with you –– her personality, so electric … and such a beautiful smile and beautiful person.”

“She was a queen there in Atlanta,” Holmes added during the segment.

Tributes came pouring in from celebrities and Atlanta political figures who watched Moore cover stories of a city and community who in turn loved her back.

In her honor, Our House Atlanta and The National Brain Tumor Society are accepting donations as both organizations were “very important to her,” People reported.

