Election Day In Black America: Here’s Who Won The Key Races

The polls have closed and some of the results are in. Election Day 2021 brought some critical races from city halls to governors’ mansions that will have an impact on our communities at the local and state levels.

Several races were being eyed as indicators of what the 2022 midterm election season might bring for Democrats and Republicans as many of those we voted for last year go up for reelection and the 2024 general election inches closer.

Below, we’ll take a look at the winners of several key mayoral and gubernatorial races. Check back in for updates as elections are still officially being called in some places.

Mayoral Races

New York City

NYC has a new mayor, Eric Adams –– the second Black mayor of the Big Apple and former Brooklyn Borough President. Adams, a Democrat, ran on a campaign to work with police, having been a captain with the NYPD. In his acceptance speech, Adams vowed to bring a “reset” to business community in the city and to spend the $100 billion budget more carefully.

Atlanta

It’s a close race in Georgia’s capital. Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore qualified for the runoff election that was triggered by close numbers. Moore clench just over 40% of the city’s votes while Andre Dickens and former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed are separated by just a few hundred votes. More updates to come as the qualifying candidates for the runoff are announced.

Boston

Acting Mayor Kim Janey lost out to Michelle Wu who became the city’s first woman and person of color to be elected into the position. Janey took over as mayor after Marty Walsh left to serve as the Secretary of Labor in the Biden Administration.

Buffalo, New York

Byron Brown was declared the winner of Buffalo’s mayoral race. Brown was defeated in a June primary, but led a write-in bid against newcomer India Walton who beat him out over the summer.

Columbia, South Carolina

Like Atlanta, the race for Columbia’s mayor is heading to a runoff. Council member Tameka Devine qualified for the runoff and will face Council member Daniel Rickenmann in two weeks.

The Race for Governor

Virginia

Late Tuesday night (November 2), Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin was the projected winner of Virginia’s governor race. Political analyst Van Jones called the GOP’s victory in Virginia a “five alarm fire” for Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. During the 2020 General Election, President Joe Biden won the state by 10 points.

This pivot to GOP leadership comes after Democrat Terry McAuliffe‘s four-year term between 2014-2018. Before that, Tim Kaine helmed the state between 2006 and 2010 with a Republican serving in between their terms.

New Jersey

The race for New Jersey’s governor has not been officially called yet, but the numbers are strikingly close and is a part of Jones’ warning to the Democratic party.

Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat is fighting to keep his job against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.

