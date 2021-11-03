World Series: Atlanta, Land of the Braves

As fans continue to clear out of Truist Park and The Battery, the celebration is moving into the next gear for fans Atlanta Braves fans reveling in last night’s win over the Houston Astros to bring the World Series home for fist time since 1995.

The Braves sealed the deal for ultimate baseball euphoria with a 7-0 win over the Astros at Minute Maid Park. This Game 6 victory provided the Braves with their fourth World Series championship, second since moving to Atlanta and first since 1995.

For most of the regular season, the Braves never seemed likely to appear in the World Series, let alone win it.

“We hit every bump we could possibly hit this year and somehow the car still made it to the other side,” said Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, who homered and drove in two runs in Game 6. “It’s just an incredible group.”

“I’m still a little numb from it all and I feel like I’ll probably be that way for a few days,” said Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, who hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of Game 6. “But there’s no other better place for this to happen. [Atlanta] is home. So I feel right at home taking this back home.”