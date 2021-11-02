Wale Recalls The Time He Embarrassed Himself In Front Of Jay-Z And Beyoncé

Photo: Getty Images

With more than a decade of incredible albums, mixtapes and singles, Wale has cemented himself as one of the greatest writers to ever pick up a microphone and rap over a beat. Along his journey to success, he’s rhymed alongside J. Cole, earned a co-sign from Rick Ross and inspired a new generation of artists in Washington, D.C. Through it all, the Washington, D.C. native has maintained an honest and relatable nature that is refreshing. In a recent interview, the Grammy-winner put that charm on full display.

Wale recently connected with ESPN’s The Undefeated in his hometown of Washington, D.C. During his time with the media imprint, he sat down to recall a few times in which he felt awkwardly out of place despite being a star himself. First, the lyrical legend remembered the time he felt out of sorts at a music festival with Nas, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Kelis.

“I walked in the room. I forgot the name of the festival. All I remember is [that] I shouldn’t have been there,” he said.

“Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Nas [and] Kelis [were there]. Really, really, really, really famous people [were there and] I just stumbled in the room. It was just really awkward. I was just so nervous and I think I told a nervous joke and there was dead silence. It was just, you know…thankfully, I got to know all of them better.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DwXojM_7G_Y?feature=oembed]

Unfortunately, that was not the only time that Wale embarrassed himself in front of Beyoncé. At the 2012 BET Awards, Wale won “Best Collaboration” with Miguel, but he may have annoyed Queen B in the process.

“You also have the time that I won my award for ‘Lotus Flower Bomb.’ I was running through the crowd and I was just so turnt up and I was just dapping everybody. I think Jay might’ve had a drink in his hand and I just….my elbow might have hit it. And I just accidentally spilled a drink on Beyoncé. Yikes,” he recalled.

“When I was doing my speech, I think might have said, ‘I’m sorry guys.’ Yeah, I guess my embarrassing moments normally come at the hands of Beyoncé.”

Sadly, there are no stories about Beyoncé in his latest album, Folarin 2. However, there are a few good anecdotes about friendship, love, family and pain in his latest project coupled with features from Chris Brown, Hot Sauce of The Backyard Band, Rick Ross, Jamie Foxx, Shawn Stockman, Ant Clemons, J. Cole, Maxo Kream and Yella Beezy.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.