Entertainment

One Hundred: Ed Gordon Talks With Yvette Nicole Brown About Acting nd Music

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

It’s not a question of whether or not you know Yvette Nicole Brown. It’s just a matter of where you know Yvette Nicole Brown from. For some people, Yvette Nicole Brown is Helen Dubois from the hit Nickelodeon series, Drake & Josh. For others, Brown is Shirley Bennett from the classic comedy series, Community. Not to mention, she’s appeared in Avengers: Endgame, Dreamgirls and Entourage. While Brown may be a major film and television star, this wasn’t always what she envisioned.

During this week’s episode of One Hundred: The Ed Gordon Podcast, Ed Gordon spoke to Brown about her roots in East Cleveland, Ohio. Growing up in the midwest, Brown had several dreams. At one point, she thought she would be a teach and at another point life, she thought she may to sing professionally. She even auditioned for Michael Bivins and signed to the East Coast Family. Ultimately, she landed at Akron University where she pursued a degree in communications with the hope of becoming of newscaster or a talk show host. After graduation, she seemingly returned to the dream of becoming a singer and move out to Los Angeles. While she didn’t become to a full blown singer, she found her way into acting along the way. Brown got her feet wet in acting by appearing in commercials.

“You did a whole lot of commercials before you jump full fledged into acting. What do commercials do for you in terms of getting you ready? You know people miss the steps it takes to get where you finally land. I would suspect just getting your feet wet in commercials helps,” Ed Gordon asked.

“When I was coming up, you really had to pick what you were going to do. Nowadays, most people start with commercials in the hopes that they [can] maybe leapfrog into movies and television. Some people get to do that, [but] not everybody does. [When I was coming up], I do remember there being a stigma. If you were a thespian, you didn’t do commercials unless unless you were in Europe. You would go to Europe, do them and make you money but you wouldn’t do it here,” she answered.

“I think that that is incorrect in every way. I think that commercial acting is some of the toughest acting you will have to do because you have 30 seconds to create a character, make it real and sell a product. You know? There are a lot of moving parts to it. There is a way to do it right and there is a way to do it wrong. If you do it wrong, you might be the reason that somebody doesn’t buy Arrowhead Water. Right. So, there’s a lot of pressure throughout the day. When you get on set, you’re running. You’re running. You’re running. It is a perfect learning ground,” she continued.

Brown took those commercial acting skills and transferred them to several major television and film projects like Girlfriends and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Now, she’s using her platform as a star actor to speak out against social injustice and much more. The Ohio native talks more in-depth about her career, activism and upbringing with fellow midwestern native Ed Gordon below in the latest episode of One Hundred.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web