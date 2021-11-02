Michelle Obama To Guest Star In Final Season Of ‘Black-ish’

Photo: Getty Images

ABC is gearing up to end the final season of Black-ish with a bang. This afternoon, the hit ABC series revealed that former First Lady Michelle Obama will make a guest appearance on the show.

“Black-ish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer Michelle Obama join us as an upcoming guest star,” the show’s official account tweeted.

The former First Lady and bestselling author is not only a guest star, but she is also a huge fan of the show. In a reply, she said that it was a “thrill to join in for an episode.”

“I’ve long been a fan of Black-ish’s wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can’t wait for you all to see it,” Obama replied.

I’ve long been a fan of @BlackishABC’s wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can’t wait for you all to see it! ❤️ https://t.co/NsyN6KfpG4 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 28, 2021

Surprises are always welcomed when they involved the former First Lady. A number of fans shared their excitement for the upcoming episode as well.

“Wow,” White House reporter Darlene Superville tweeted.

“For my last episode of Blackish, we got to welcome a pretty cool guest star. We’re so excited for you all to see what we have in store for our final season,” Black-ish writer Laura Gutin Peterson added.

After seven seasons, Black-ish is delivering its eighth and final season in January 2022. Kenya Barris and company plan to address social justice issues, COVID-19 and much more. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris hopes that this upcoming group of episodes will do the show justice as it sails off into the sunset.

“In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for — and to do it with the entire and amazingly stellar cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way,” Barris wrote on Instagram.

“This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way.”

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.