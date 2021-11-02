Felicia Moore advances to runoff in Atlanta mayoral race

The crowded field of 14 candidates vying to replace outgoing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been narrowed considerably. As predicted leading contenders Felicia Moore, Kasim Reed and Andre Dickens moved ahead of the pack in early voting.

With 95 percent of votes counted City Council President Felicia Moore has secured her place in the November 30 runoff race for 61st mayor of Atlanta. Former Mayor Kasim Reed is in a dead heat with city council rival Andre Dickens, with each candidate holding at 26 percent of the vote.

Fulton County elections officials said voting was light but steady across the county.

ADW will continue to update all municipal races as final results become available.