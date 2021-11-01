Donald Glover (Finally) Debuts Cryptic Trailer For ‘Atlanta’ Season 3

Photo: Getty Images

Atlanta is back for season three!

On Sunday– just in time for Halloween — the show’s creator, Donald Glover, debuted the trailer for season 3 of the highly anticipated series, and put his own spooky spin on it. The Emmy Award winning actor/rapper tweeted a link to a site called Gilga, which features a clock, the user’s location, and a link to the teaser.

The mysterious, minute-long trailer features a slew of dark images, reminiscent of artwork from the European Dark Ages, complete with an image of Paper Boi, (played by actor Bryan Tyree Henry) sitting at a table in front of a giant floral display with two hotel employees standing behind him as they face the wall. The dismal clip uses Sun Ra track “It’s After the End of the World” as the sonic support for the intense images.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApSy_TuGCoQ?feature=oembed]

The cryptic trailer comes three years after the winning show debuted episode one of season 2 back in May 2018. No word on the theme behind season 3 of Atlanta, but Glover did compare the upcoming season to Kanye West’s third studio album Graduation. During an Emmy Awards panel back in 2018, he revealed:

“I align the seasons I think, to me, like Kanye records. I feel like this [season three] is our Graduation. This is probably our most accessible, but also the realest — an honest version of it — and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album.”

Season three of the hit FX show was filmed in Europe, and is set to premiere in 2022. Check out the full trailer for Atlanta above.