Entertainment

Donald Glover (Finally) Debuts Cryptic Trailer For ‘Atlanta’ Season 3

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Atlanta is back for season three!

On Sunday– just in time for Halloween — the show’s creator, Donald Glover, debuted the trailer for season 3 of the highly anticipated series, and put his own spooky spin on it. The Emmy Award winning actor/rapper tweeted a link to a site called Gilga, which features a clock, the user’s location, and a link to the teaser.

The mysterious, minute-long trailer features a slew of dark images, reminiscent of artwork from the European Dark Ages, complete with an image of Paper Boi, (played by actor Bryan Tyree Henry) sitting at a table in front of a giant floral display with two hotel employees standing behind him as they face the wall. The dismal clip uses Sun Ra track “It’s After the End of the World” as the sonic support for the intense images.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApSy_TuGCoQ?feature=oembed]

The cryptic trailer comes three years after the winning show debuted episode one of season 2 back in May 2018. No word on the theme behind season 3 of Atlanta, but Glover did compare the upcoming season to Kanye West’s third studio album Graduation. During an Emmy Awards panel back in 2018, he revealed:

“I align the seasons I think, to me, like Kanye records. I feel like this [season three] is our Graduation. This is probably our most accessible, but also the realest — an honest version of it — and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album.”

Season three of the hit FX show was filmed in Europe, and is set to premiere in 2022. Check out the full trailer for Atlanta above.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web