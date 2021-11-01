BlackInTheaters: 10 Black Movies & TV Series You Need To See In November

Photo: Getty Images

Holiday season is approaching and that means many people will be spending time with friends, family and loved ones. Food will be in abundance, memories will be made and major sporting events will take center stage. There will also be more than enough down time to catch up on some of the biggest releases this fall while spending time with family. Viewers can get their friends to crowd around the TV and watch The Harder They Fall on Netflix or get the family together to watch the story of Richard Williams in King Richard. Regardless of what you and your loved ones are into, there will be a movie that will fit your interest this fall. Here’s a quick list of what you should binge watch this month.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_me3xsvDgk?feature=oembed]

Eternals

Where To Watch: In Theaters

When To Watch: November 3, 2021

Starring: Brian Tyree Henry

Description: The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Poc55U2RPMw?feature=oembed]

The Harder They Fall

Where To Watch: Netflix

When To Watch: November 3, 2021

Starring: Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors

Description: This ain’t your grandaddy’s Western! Check out Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Edi Gathegi, Danielle Deadwyler and Deon Cole in this action-packed thrill ride that injects New Blood into the Old West. The Harder They Fall is directed by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Shawn ‘Jay Z’ Carter James Lassiter, Jeymes Samuel and Lawrence Bender.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trwq3CNCMkU?feature=oembed]

Passing

Where To Watch: Netflix

When To Watch: November 10, 2021

Starring: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga

Description: Adapted from the celebrated 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen, PASSING tells the story of two Black women, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga), who can “pass” as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in late 1920s New York. After a chance encounter reunites the former childhood friends one summer afternoon, Irene reluctantly allows Clare into her home, where she ingratiates herself to Irene’s husband (André Holland) and family, and soon her larger social circle as well. As their lives become more deeply intertwined, Irene finds her once-steady existence upended by Clare, and PASSING becomes a riveting examination of obsession, repression and the lies people tell themselves and others to protect their carefully constructed realities.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADn6qWVHZYU?feature=oembed]

South Side: Season 2

Where To Watch: HBO Max

When To Watch: November 11, 2021

Starring: Diallo Riddle, Kareme Young, Chandra Russell

Description: South Side follows two friends who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world. But until they do, they’re stuck working at Rent-T-Own. Shot on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, the show offers an authentic look into what life on the South Side is all about.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1HaA2xjp9Y?feature=oembed]

The Game

Where To Watch: Paramount+

When To Watch: November 11, 2021

Starring: Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Brittany Daniel, Pooch Hall

Description: Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, THE GAME returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will fight for fame, fortune, respect and love as they each play THE GAME.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMu8K0l8ggA?feature=oembed]

Bruised

Where To Watch: Netflix

When To Watch: November 17, 2021

Starring: Halle Berry, Shamier Anderson

Description: Jackie Justice is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her last fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep. BRUISED marks the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry and also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKP_0z52ZAw?feature=oembed]

King Richard

Where To Watch: HBO Max

When To Watch: November 19, 2021

Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton

Description: Based on the true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros. Pictures’ “King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (“Ali,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Bad Boys for Life”) stars as Richard, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Monsters and Men”).

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9pprUeZRU0?feature=oembed]

Power Book II: Ghost

Where To Watch: Starz

When To Watch: November 21, 2021

Starring: Michael Rainey Jr., Paige Hurd, Woody McClain

Description: On his own for the first time, Tariq St. Patrick divides his time between school and hustling to pay for his mother’s defense attorney, but when he runs out of options, Tariq turns to a familiar drug game.

Golden Globe nominee Stephan James and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons are set to star in the college sports drama ‘National Champions’. Based on Adam Mervis’ stage play of the same name, the movie will explore the big business of college sports and a fight for equality! pic.twitter.com/M19533MoF8 — MN Plus | Hollywood’s Finest (@mnplustv) May 3, 2021

National Champions

Where To Watch: In Theaters

When To Watch: November 24, 2021 (Tentatively)

Starring: Stephan James, Lil’ Rel Howery, Uzo Aduba

Description: A star college quarterback ignites a players’ strike 72 hours before the biggest game of the year to fight for fair compensation, equality, and respect for the athletes who put their bodies and health on the line for their schools.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QP1PAEaszVM?feature=oembed]

True Story

Where to Watch: Netflix

When To Watch: November 24, 2021

Starring: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes

Description: How far will you go to protect your own? Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star in True Story, the gripping journey of two brothers entangled in a world of celebrity, crime, and lies.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.