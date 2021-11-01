Black TikTok Star Says He Started 100 mph Police Chase For ‘Fun’

Photo: Getty Images

A Black TikTok star was arrested Friday (October 29) after leading Florida police on a 100mph chase. He says it was all “for fun.”

According to reports, Demaury Mikula, who has four million followers on the platform, was doing burnouts next to a Florida Highway Patrol car before he took off, running a red light and leading troopers on a high speed chase.

Police reportedly clocked the 18-year-old’s speed at more than 100 mph. Mikula did not pull over as sirens blared and lights flashed. Eventually officers went to Mikula’s house where they arrested him.

While being read his Miranda rights, the TikToker boasted to officers that he earns between $400,000 and $450,000 a year and that he thought the incident would be over if he got away from police.

“Mr. Mikula advises his state of mind was that he is young, makes a lot of money, and has a fast car and he can do whatever he wants,” trooper W. Kelly of the Florida Highway Patrol told WFLA.

“Mr. Mikula admitted that was a foolish way of thinking and not a good way to live,” Kelly added. “Mr. Mikula advised that he wanted to do something for fund for three seconds, and it cost him.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBSbZA1zlc0?feature=oembed]

Mikula was booked in the Pasco County Jail and faces multiple charges including eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property, reckless driving, and racing on a highway.

