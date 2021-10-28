Border Agents Highlighted In Controversial Photos Have Not Been Questioned

Photo: Getty Images

One month ago, many people around the country were taken aback when images of border patrol agents using “long reins” to confront Haitian migrants surfaced. Several members of Congress and the Biden administration called the images “extremely troubling” and pledge to open an investigation.

“The images of inhumane treatment of Haitian migrants by Border Patrol—including the use of whips—are unacceptable. They are fleeing violence and natural disaster and seeking protection in our country. The Administration must uphold our refugee laws and stop Title 42 deportations,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Weeks later, it appears that investigators have made little progress. In fact, Quinn Owen and Luke Barr of ABC News report that the agents at the center of the investigation have not been questioned. Furthermore, government officials leading the investigation have not provided any findings to the public. Instead, the Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility has presented their preliminary findings to the Department of Justice. From there, the DOJ will determine if any charges should be brought against those involved. According to ABC News, at least one law enforcement officer has said that the agents directly involved in the incident could not be interviewed until the U.S. Attorney decides to make a move.

“The Department is committed to a thorough, independent, and objective process. We are also committed to transparency and will release the results of the investigation once it is complete,” a department of Homeland Security spokesperson told ABC News.

What is described as a “thorough, independent and objective process” by government officials has been described by private citizens as a failure to swiftly address the matter at hand.

“[The delay] creates an ‘out of sight, out of mind’ issue,” Justice Action Founder Karen Tumlin explained to ABC News.

“That was their intention.”

While the matter is investigated, horseback-riding border patrol agents with long reins continue to work across the southern border. In a photo posted in early October, horseback riding patrol agents can be seen surrounding a small group of migrants. Adding on, the caption boasts about “apprehending more migrants attempting to avoid law enforcement.”

With over 1,000 apprehensions across sector yesterday, agents are hard at work in the field this morning tracking and apprehending more migrants attempting to avoid law enforcement. Posted by US Border Patrol Del Rio Sector on Thursday, October 7, 2021

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio appor click HEREto tune in live.