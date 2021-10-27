Digital Daily

Star Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam To Teach HBCU Classes

  • Black Information Network
Keshia Knight Pulliam
Photo: Getty Images

Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam and entertainer Terrence J are returning to their HBCU roots in an effort to pass along their knowledge to the next generation of Black scholars. As part of Now and Later’s “Recognize The Chew” series, both stars will return to historically Black institutions to teach courses.

“Now and Later is a brand built on the values of hard work, resilience, transformation and authenticity. HBCU faculty, students and alumni embody these values daily,” Laffy Taffy & Now and Later Brand Manager Alnese Thomas said in a press release.

“It’s a pleasure to support the incredible impact these institutions play in fostering some of the nation’s most influential leaders.”

Spelman College graduat Keshia Knight Pulliam will return to Atlanta, Georgia to teach a class about entrepreneurship at Clark Atlanta University.

“I look forward to partnering with Now and Later on this program and sharing my personal and professional experience with the #RecognizeTheChew Class in Session students,” Pulliam said about her new journey.

“This next generation of HBCU leaders are resilient, and I am honored to provide any helpful nuggets to help fuel their entrepreneurial passions.”

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T University graduate Terrence J will take his years his of experience at E! and BET’s 106th and Park and lead a class on the industry at the Cathy Hughes School of Communications at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

“As an HBCU alum, I am thrilled to partner with Now and Later on its #RecognizeTheChew Class in Session Series,” he said about his latest project.

“HBCUs are major pillars in the Black community that reflect the very essence of Black excellence, and when married with a nostalgic brand like Now and Later the possibilities can’t get any better!”

Beyond the two classes led by Terrence J and Keshia Knight Pulliam, Now and Later will also donate $10,000 to each school that will be used to start a scholarship fund.

