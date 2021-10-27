Ruling In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Leads Observers Outraged

Photo: Getty Images

The latest development in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has left several observers outraged. On Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha County Circuit Court Bruce Schroeder ruled that defense attorneys can refer to the men who were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as “rioters,” “arsonists” and “looters” after opening arguments are made.

“He can demonize them if he wants, if he thinks it will win points with the jury,” Schroeder said, according to The Chicago Tribune.

However, the men who Kyle Rittenhouse shot in Kenosha during a protest in 2020 cannot be referred to as “victims” in court.

“The word victim is a loaded, loaded word,” Schroeder said, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Several observers and reporters have argued that “rioters” and “looters” are also loaded words.

“I’m struck by the similarities between this stance and how law enforcement talks about people they injure/kill. Never victims, always suspects,” Portland Mercury News Editor Alex Zielinski tweeted.

“Rittenhouse’s victims, who are dead and can’t defend themselves, have been put on trial—without hearing—by a judge and deemed guilty of the crimes of (1) riot, (2) theft and (3) arson. Meanwhile Rittenhouse—who agrees he killed people—gets to pretend it was a ‘victim’-less crime,” author Seth Abramson added.

From top to bottom, the justice system has really been telling on itself lately. https://t.co/0ZnCU0lmDZ — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) October 26, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse’s judge thinks calling the 2 people Rittenhouse killed “victims” is too loaded, but framing them all as violent criminals (without a trial of their own) is not. https://t.co/dQOYrETFyp — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 26, 2021

Members of the prosecution are equally outraged by this recent ruling. Attorney Thomas Binger explains that the use of the words “arsonist” and “looter” are “more loaded, than the term victim.”

“The terms that I’m identifying here such as rioter, looter and arsonist are as loaded, if not more loaded, than the term victim,” Binger said, according to The Hill.

Last summer, Rittenhouse reportedly traveled across state lines to Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. During a protest that followed the Blake shooting, Rittenhouse shot and killed two people while injuring a third. He has since been charged first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree reckless homicide. He has plead not guilty on all charges and will stand trial in November.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

