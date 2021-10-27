Digital Daily

‘Parks And Recreation’ Actor Charged With Vandalizing George Floyd Statue

  • Black Information Network
George Floyd Statue
Photo: Getty Images

Parks and Recreation actor Micah Beals has been charged with second degree criminal mischief after he allegedly vandalized a George Floyd statue in New York.

Video evidence obtained by CBS New York shows a man riding by on a skateboard as he throws paint on the statue. Local artists were able to clean off and restore the statue, but all damage could not be undone.

“We put it in two days ago, and 48 hours later here we are with vandalism,” Lindsay Eshelman of Confront Art told CBS New York.

“I know it hurts the Floyd family to see the son they lost, the brother that they lost, is being vandalized again,” Angie Onmars of Confront Art added.

After learning of the incident, New York Governor Kathy Hochul also condemned the act of vandalism and enlisted the state police to investigate the matter.

“This act of cowardice and hate is reprehensible. I have directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to provide any assistance in the investigation to find the perpetrator and hold them accountable,” Hochul tweeted.

“I am disgusted by the vandalism of George Floyd’s statue in Union Square. Mr. Floyd’s murder last summer ignited a nationwide movement for justice. The trauma of his tragic death should not be compounded by the trauma of seeing his memorial defaced,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams added.

Three weeks after Hochul’s tweet was published, a perpetrator was found. Previously, Beals was best known for his small roles in CSI: NY and Parks and Recreation. More recently, he made headlines for violating curfew during the January 6 riots in Washington, D.C.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web