Kid Cudi Debuts Surprise Trailer To New Documentary ‘A Man Named Scott’

Photo: Getty Images

Kid Cudi is embarking on a new, intimate journey with fans by giving a deeper look into his life with a new Amazon Prime documentary entitled A Man Named Scott. The upcoming film follows the rise of the rapper — real name is Scott Mescudi — starting with the release of his 2009 debut project, Man on the Moon: The End of Day.

The Robert Alexander directed doc will also have the Grammy Award winning rapper take a deeper look at a “decade of creative choices, struggles and breakthroughs.” In the beginning of the trailer, Cudi shares:

“How can I make something that calls out to the broken and the lost? I needed to feel something with the music.

According to the film’s synopsis, “A Man Named Scott follows the music career of Kid Cudi from the release of “Day ‘N Night” in 2008 through present day recordings. Friends and producers illustrate his story in conjunction with concert footage and never befo​re seen behind-the-scenes.” The intimate footage will feature appearances from fans, as well as Cudi’s famous friends and collaborators, like Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Dot Da Genius and more.

News of the documentary comes just days after Cudi made headlines for calling out music critics, and saying that Man On The Moon was one of the albums that changed hip hop forever.

“Pitchfork as never givin me good ratings, and here we are, years later and im still here. Its ok man. They dont need to change it. The entire world knows, even my haters, that this album was the one that changed Hip Hop forever.”

A Man Named Scott will premiere on Amazon Prime on November 5. Check out the trailer above.