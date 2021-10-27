Kanye West Unveils ‘DONDA’ Stem Player With A Surprise Song From Andre 3000

Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West is transforming from music artist to a fashion and tech mogul right before our eyes. On Tuesday, the “Jail” rapper’s DONDA Stem Player finally arrived at the homes of fans who ordered one back in August, and came fully equipped with three new songs, plus a surprise verse from Andre 3000.

Fans took to social media to show off their new Stem player, an innovative device that allows users to curate their own listening experience by customizing individual components of a song. The dope features include the ability to “control vocals, drums, bass, and samples” and “split any song into stems.”

Andre 3000’s verse on Life of the Party on the Stem Player pic.twitter.com/y5kq8nDR0J — Ben Blanks 💽 (@ItsBenBlanks) October 27, 2021

Andre 3K’s verse on isn’t the only new track available on the Stem player. One fan revealed, “A new version of ‘Abandon Your Family’ with different lyrics that we heard before during the Listening Party is available on the stem player.” While another Twitter user gushed, “‘Up From The Ashes’ also appears on the Stem Player, as it uses the OG beat.”

A new version of « Abandon Your Family » with different lyrics that we heard before during the Listening Party is available on the stem player pic.twitter.com/KpMQqWAMEV — The Yeezy Zone (@TheYzyZone) October 26, 2021

Kid Cudi is also back on Remote on the Stem Player. pic.twitter.com/EvxVbLoEmf — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) October 26, 2021

“Up From the Ashes” is a song originally recorded for Ye’s previous album Jesus Is King, while “Never Abandon Your Family,” which was played during Kanye’s first Donda listening session in Atlanta back in July, was updated and added to the device. The DONDA Stem player was developed by Ye’s Yeezy Tech brand and the electronics company Kano. It’s release was announced just days before the Grammy Award winning rapper officially released his highly anticipated, 10th studio album on streaming services.

News * Up From The Ashes also appears on the Stem Player, as it uses the og beat 👀. pic.twitter.com/nPDkUEw8Ny — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) October 26, 2021

Closer look at the Stem Player pic.twitter.com/rY57bTCQrl — Ben Blanks 💽 (@ItsBenBlanks) October 27, 2021

Check out the The DONDA Stem player, available now for $200 via Kanye West’s Official Website.