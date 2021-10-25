Entertainment

Snoop Dogg’s Mother, Beverly Tate, Dies At 70

Snoop Dogg‘s mother, Beverly Tate, has passed away at the age of 70.

The hip-hop icon took to social media on Sunday (October 24) to confirm the news of her death and pay tribute to the woman who he described as an “angel.”

“Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother,” Snoop wrote on Instagram. In a separate post, the rapper thanks his mother for having him.

According to TMZ, the rapper-TV personality’s father, Vernell Varnado, also confirmed her death, asking for prayers for their family.

Tate was hospitalized earlier this year for undisclosed reasons. Snoop at the time asked fans to send positive vibes and prayers for his mom. A cause of death has not been confirmed.

Beverly Tate was born in McComb, Mississippi in 1951. She has two other sons with Vernell, including Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus, Jr. –– who was named after his stepfather.

Throughout his career, Snoop has attributed many of his good qualities to his mother and the church environment in which she raised him.

The rapper admitted that it was his mother who encouraged him to apologize to TV host Gayle King over comments he made following the death of Kobe Bryant in January 2020.

 

