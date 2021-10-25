Family Of Darian Hudson Seeks Answers Four Years After Her Disappearance

Photo: www.missingdarianhudson.com

The family of Darian Hudson continues their search of the missing then-23-year-old who went missing four years ago on October 22, 2017.

Hudson’s family says the now-27-year-old experienced a difficult year before her disappearance, after suffering a miscarriage, break up with a boyfriend, and the death of her beloved pet dog, Zig. She had made plans to move back home to Wichita, Kansas and attend nursing school, her mother said, just days before she vanished.

Hudson was last seen in a wooded area near a construction site in Stillwater, Oklahoma, some witnesses stating they saw her wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and dark coat.

The circumstances of her disappearance remain unknown and it took months before law enforcement got a lead on her purse that was recovered from the area. A man attempted to use Darian’s debit card at a hotel which alerted authorities. The man told officers at the time he found the card in purse near the construction site were she was last seen.

In the years since her disappearance, there hasn’t been any activity on her social media or bank accounts, and her family wants answers.

In light of the alarming rate of Black women, men, and children who go missing in the US, the Black Information Network‘s Vanessa Tyler is spotlighting Darian’s case this Sunday (October 24). The one-hour program will feature interviews from representatives from the Black and Missing Foundation, FBI, and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Tune in from 9:00 a.m. to learn more about Darian’s case and other missing Black people across the country.

If you or someone you know has information about Darian Hudson’s whereabouts, please click here.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

