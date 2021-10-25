Criminal Justice

Family Of Darian Hudson Seeks Answers Four Years After Her Disappearance

  • Black Information Network
Photo: www.missingdarianhudson.com

The family of Darian Hudson continues their search of the missing then-23-year-old who went missing four years ago on October 22, 2017.

Hudson’s family says the now-27-year-old experienced a difficult year before her disappearance, after suffering a miscarriage, break up with a boyfriend, and the death of her beloved pet dog, Zig. She had made plans to move back home to Wichita, Kansas and attend nursing school, her mother said, just days before she vanished.

Hudson was last seen in a wooded area near a construction site in Stillwater, Oklahoma, some witnesses stating they saw her wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and dark coat.

The circumstances of her disappearance remain unknown and it took months before law enforcement got a lead on her purse that was recovered from the area. A man attempted to use Darian’s debit card at a hotel which alerted authorities. The man told officers at the time he found the card in purse near the construction site were she was last seen.

In the years since her disappearance, there hasn’t been any activity on her social media or bank accounts, and her family wants answers.

In light of the alarming rate of Black women, men, and children who go missing in the US, the Black Information Network‘s Vanessa Tyler is spotlighting Darian’s case this Sunday (October 24). The one-hour program will feature interviews from representatives from the Black and Missing Foundation, FBI, and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Tune in from 9:00 a.m. to learn more about Darian’s case and other missing Black people across the country.

If you or someone you know has information about Darian Hudson’s whereabouts, please click here.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web