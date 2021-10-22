RNC Opens Black American Community Center in College Park

by Garrison Douglas

In case you missed it … on Wednesday, Oct. 20 the Republican National Committee (RNC) opened up its second Community Center for Black American Engagement in College Park, GA. The first Community Center was opened up earlier this year in Cleveland, OH.

The ceremony also marked the second community center opened in Georgia, with the RNC opening its first Georgia Community Center for Asian Pacific American engagement last month in Berkeley Lake.

The ceremony kicked off in a packed room by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, RNC National Spokesperson and Director of Black Media Affairs Paris Dennard, and GAGOP Chairman David Shafer. The ceremony opened with an invocation from Minister Henry Childs and featured Black American community leaders Minister Vivian Childs and Avion Abreu who not only spoke to Republican values, but also the important work that lies ahead for reaching out to Black American voters.

Chairwoman McDaniel concluded the evening by presenting Janet Prioleau, an outstanding grassroots volunteer, with the Chairman’s Champion award.

“We are excited to be reopening our Black American Community Center now located in College Park. The enormous turnout at our opening ceremony is in direct response to the commitment the RNC has made to grow the party, build lasting relationships and work to earn the trust of voters from all communities.” – RNC Spokesperson Garrison Douglas