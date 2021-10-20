Agnes Scott College’s VP of Marketing and Communications Danita Knight, Rising Through the Ranks and Raising Standards 

As we continue to celebrate the academic achievements and scholastic accomplishments Atlanta is lauded for being an international seat of black academia and the home of Historically Black colleges and HBCUs, there is a standout institution of higher learning for women that we have to recognize and celebrate for its immense commitment and immeasurable contributions to provide a first-class education in an inclusive and ever-growing diverse culture.

For the fourth consecutive year, Agnes Scott College ranked as the nation’s #1 most innovative liberal arts college in the U.S. according to the News & World Report Best Colleges’ rankings.

Agnes Scott College, a private women’s institution of higher learning is in a league of its own and has achieved the distinction of being No. 1 in the nation for first-year experiences and rose to through the rigors to achieve a No.2 ranking for learning communities, among all U.S. higher education institutions.

The college’s celebrated vice president of marketing and communications Danita Knight, affectionately known as “VP Knight” around the pristine campus is noted for her groundbreaking achievements in developing phenomenally effective best practices for marketing and communications for the college, including assisting in securing Oprah Winfrey to deliver the school’s commencement address.

Knight, a 2021 Who’s Who in Black Atlanta honoree said of the recognition “is so significant not only because it’s one of elevation in the business community but because it’s an honor to be recognized by peers.”

The former and first African American Board Chair of the Women’s League spoke with Real Times Media National News Director regarding the prestigious women’s college commitment to advancing academic achievement and Agnes Scott’s mission to providing head of the class learning experiences for students.