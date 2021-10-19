‘Atlanta Daily World’ Endorses Kasim Reed for Atlanta’s Next Mayor

The Atlanta Daily World is proud to announce its support for Kasim Reed as the 61st mayor of Atlanta.

During Reed’s two terms as Atlanta’s mayor from 2010 to 2018, he demonstrated remarkable leadership in developing the economies of the city and extraordinary vision for advancing the quality of life for its citizens.

Reed has an unwavering commitment to supporting Atlanta’s future development while addressing solutions for transportation challenges in an increasingly mobile and diverse world. His administration was one of the most successful in Atlanta’s history and ultimately elevated Atlanta as a world-class city attracting major corporations, domestic and foreign, whose investments in the Atlanta metropolitan area have been unparalleled under any previous administration.

“The major population shift toward cities in the U.S. and around the world means we have to rethink our infrastructure and the ways in which people will move around. We must pay close attention to new technologies that will help us be better, more innovative urban planners,” Reed said in a previous interview.

Unfounded speculation and rumors regarding Reed’s involvement in an Atlanta City Hall corruption investigation near the end of his second term have been put to rest as federal prosecutors have stated that any inquiries regarding Reed’s involvement are closed.

Along with several prominent and highly coveted political endorsements from scores of private and public organizations, most recently the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 623, Reed’s focus on addressing Atlanta’s crime crisis and his plans to restore confidence in public safety are critical factors for the city’s future. Under Reed’s leadership homicides and violent crime were at a 30-year low.

“The Atlanta Daily World editorial board predicated its decision to support Reed’s reelection based on his exemplary leadership resulting in significant progress building out the Atlanta Beltline, new and improved coverage for MARTA’s transit network, four successful referenda to fund water, sewer and transportation infrastructure, and the largest expansion of public transit in MARTA’s 40-year history.

“We are more than confident that [Mayor] Reed’s past and continued ability to work with local, state, national and international leaders is proof of his uncompromising devotion to the residents of Atlanta and his superior knowledge of governmental innerworkings. His practical applications for building a better Atlanta and ensuring that all Atlantans are beneficiaries of his vision make him a true son and servant of the great City of Atlanta. Reed’s legacy will be marked in the cannons of Atlanta’s history as one of honor, integrity and fervor to make Atlanta the best place to live, work, and do business in the nation,” the Atlanta Daily World editorial board said.

For more on Reed’s comprehensive plan for Atlanta in an exclusive with ADW visit: https://atlantadailyworld.com/2021/10/15/former-mayor-kasim-reed-announces-comprehensive-plan-to-advance-atlanta-promote-national-and-international-prominence/