Hottie Takeover: Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Popeyes On Hot Sauce

Now this is what we call real hot girl ish!

Megan Thee Stallion announced Thursday (October 14) that she teamed up with Popeyes on a new, limited edition hot sauce, aptly named Hottie Sauce.

Not only that, the Houston native says she’s a franchise owner now and has plans in the works to open up her own Popeyes locations.

“Yesss Hotties it’s true,” the “WAP” rapper tweeted. “Thee mf HOTTIE SAUCE IS DROPPING at Popeyes OCT19TH so pull up and get you some” she added flame emojis to the announcement and dropped a promo pic for the sauce which features her in an on-brand orange glittery cowgirl get-up.

The rapper didn’t stop there, either. In her Popeyes partnership, she shared that the fast food chain will be making a donation to the Houston nonprofit Houston Random Acts.

Popeyes also dropped a sneak peek of a commercial for the fire red sauce that features takes us to a saloon. Someone tells the Hot Girl Head Coach that a thief has nabbed her hottie sauce to which she fiercely replies, “Not my Hottie sauce!”

The rapper also dropped her recent appearance on Hot Ones where the rapper put different hot sauces to the test. Meg wasn’t too impressed with the heat level with one of the sauces, which might mean her Hottie sauce at Popeyes brings the real deal heat.

Of course Twitter reacted to the news, predicting long lines after the 2019 Spicy Chicken Sandwich craze. Some even predicted a new Popeyes jingle or drive-thru message.

